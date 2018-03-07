Senate approves bill to give transgenders right to determine their own identity

ISLAMABAD, March 7: : The Senate unanimously approved on Wednesday a bill for the protection of transgender persons’ rights, empowering them to determine their own gender identity.

The Transgender Persons Bill 2017 was tabled by Senator Karim Khwaja which will enable trans people to decide their own identity as well as to register with government offices as transgenders, albeit if it becomes law.

“Under the proposed law they will not need to appear before a medical board to determine their gender,” Chairperson of the Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights Senator Nasreen Jalil said.

“The marginalised community is against the idea of setting up a medical board to ascertain their gender fearing that they might be subjected to embarrassment and harassment. The bill protects transgender persons and prohibits attack on their self-esteem and mistreatment,” she added.

Under the proposed law they will also be able to register to get a driver’s licence and passport.

They will also have the option to get their gender changed in National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) records.

Moreover, the bill prohibits organisations and companies from discriminating against transgenders in terms of employment.-Agencies