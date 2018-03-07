Afghan refugees aren’t going back.

Iran did a sensible thing by keeping Afghan refugees in the camps quite away from its cities after they crossed over to Iran due to Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1980s. items of daily use like food, shelter, medicine and schooling to their children were arranged inside the camps They were not allowed to mingle freely with the local populace with the result that it saved the Iranians from many social issues which we in Pakistan faced and are still facing by adopting a very loose policy concerning Afghan refugees. What to speak of restricting them to the camps , we allowed them to move as far as up to Karachi. Obviously, when such a big upheaval takes place it brings along with it many vices too. Small wonder the crime incidence shot up in our cities and rural areas. It was also easy for the Indian agents to enter this country by passing for Afghan refugees.

The Afghan president Ashraf Ghani now says his country would be able to take back all the Afghan refugees within two years. This seems to be a wishful thinking. So many times such promises were made in the past but they were seldom kept and the main reason for it seems to be the absence of the writ of the Afghan government in many areas outside a few square kilometres of Kabul. A new generation of Afghan refugees was born and bred in Pakistan. They shudder at the very thought of returning to Afghanistan in the present conditions due to extreme uncertainty their in almost every field of life. History tells us that the Afghans who descended into the plains of the sub- continent have seldom gone back. Is something different going to happen now?