NAB court gets two more months to decide graft cases against Sharifs

SC also extended by 3 months the deadline given to the court to wind up assets case filed against Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the deadline set for an accountability court hearing corruption references against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and members of his family by two months to dispose of the cases.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, also extended by three months the deadline given to the court to wind up assets case filed against former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) approached the apex court seeking extension in the deadline.

On July 28, last year, the Supreme Court disqualified former premier Nawaz Sharif and ordered the filing of references against him and members of his family on the basis of the report of the Panama joint investigation team.

The court had given six months to the accountability court to hear and decide the cases against the ruling family.

Sharif along with his sons-Hussain and Hassan – has been named in three NAB references, while his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (R )Safdar have been nominated in a reference with regard to the Sharif family’s London-based Avenfield properties.

The references were filed in compliance with the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict last year.

Of late, the bureau filed supplementary references against the former premier, his daughter, son-in-law and two sons.-Agencies