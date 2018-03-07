Chief of Italian Navy acknowledges sacrifices of Pak Army in fight against terrorism

RAWALPINDI, March 7: Admiral Valter GIRADELLI, Chief of the Italian Navy called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Wednesday at the General Headquarters (GHQ). According to ISPR, during the meeting, regional security issues and matter of professional interest were discussed. The visiting dignitary acknowledged the sacrifices and achievements of Pakistan Army in fight against terrorism and efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary also pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.-PR