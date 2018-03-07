Massive kickbacks real reasons behind Metros, Orange Train projects: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, March 7: PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said that any probe in the Metros and Orange Train will reveal that the real reason for building these loss-making mega projects has always been massive kickbacks.

In his tweet on Wednesday, the PTI chairman said that the audit report finds Rs 5 billion loss because of Shehbaz Sharif’s corrupt practices in Rawalpindi Metro.

He went on to say that the a hospital like Shaukat Khanum could be built with the Rs 5 billion lost in Rawalpindi Metro.-Agencies