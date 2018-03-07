Nawaz backs, Zardari rejects Rabbani as Senate Chairman

ISLAMABAD, March 7: Soon after the Senate elections on March 3, political parties increased their efforts to have a candidate of their choice appointed as the Senate chairman.

The Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its allies on Wednesday decided to extend support to Raza Rabbani if the incumbent chairman’s name is once again suggested by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The decision to back Rabbani was taken during a PML-N meeting chaired by the party’s Quaid Nawaz Sharif. The meeting was also attended by Jamiat Ulema-e-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and Hasil Khan Bizenjo among other leaders.

Following the meeting, Nawaz Sharif said he had asked the JUI-F chief to convey to the PPP his party’s willingness to support Rabbani. “We think Raza Rabbani has been a good chairman and we are willing to support him. If this is not possible we will field our own candidate.”

Bizenjo, also speaking after the meeting, said the decision to select the chairman and the deputy chairman will be finalised by either tomorrow or day after as the allies have the required numbers in the Upper House. Soon after the PML-N meeting, Maulana Fazl met with PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. Speaking to reporters after the meeting Zardari said he did not want Raza Rabbani to continue as Senate chairman.

When asked in a joint press conference with the JUI-F chief, that the PML-N has shown its willingness to support Rabbani, the PPP co-chairman smiled wryly and said, “Thank you very much, I do not want that”.

The two also announced to have held discussions on nominations for top Senate slots.

“We hope Fazl will always support us as he has done so in the past,” Zardari said.

Fazl informed the media of his meeting earlier with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and said he held a consultative session today, and some suggestions were presented.

JUI-F sources informed Geo News the PPP co-chairman has expressed his wish to get PPP senator Saleem Mandviwalla elected as chairman of the upper house.

A simple majority which translates to 53 votes is required to appoint the chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate. Following the elections, PML-N and independents backed by the party will have 33 seats in the Senate followed by the PPP with 20.

Independents would make up the third largest grouping with 17 seats in the Senate. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf which would have 12 seats has announced that it would not back any party nor would it field its own candidates for the Senate posts. -Agencies