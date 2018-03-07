Tenure of Accountability Court Judge M. Bashir to be extended before March 12

ISLAMABAD, March 7: The Ministry of Law on Wednesday assured the Supreme Court of Pakistan to extend the tenure of accountability court Judge Mohammad Bashir, who is hearing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references against Sharif family.

Responding to the notice taken by the apex court earlier Wednesday, Law Secretary Chaudhry Nazeer Ahmed said that the extension will be done before March 12, over which, the court ordered to inform about the development in the case on March 10.

Since September 2017, Justice Mohammad Bashir is hearing London flats, Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment references against ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (r) Safdar and also hearing assets beyond income case against former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Justice Bashir was appointed in 2012 while the federal government, on the suggestion of IHC, extended his tenure for three years in 2015. Now, the judge is going to retire on March 13 this year. -Agencies