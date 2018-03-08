PPP’S KEY INTELLECTUALS JOIN NAWAZ SHARIF’S COMP

Have both Mian Raza Rabbani and Mr Farhatullah Babar ditched the PPP leadership in favour of Mian Nawaz Sharif’s narrative? That Farhatullah Babar stands removed from the position of Zardari Sahib’s personal spokesmanship, after his Socrates-like speech in the Senate, is a no-small indication. That Mian Nawaz Sharif’s openly stated proposal to make Raza Rabani the joint candidate for the Senate chairmanship was quickly and disdainfully turned down by Zardari Sahib is an even more emphatic indication.

It goes without saying that Mian Nawaz Sharif is in a kind of ‘HUNT’ for persons willing to cast aspersions on and to vilify directly or by implication the state’s two key institutions that Mian Sahib regards as the only impediments in the way of his POWER’S PERPETUATION.

There is no dearth of such enthusiastically willing soldiers of fortune in the ranks of Mian Sahib’s own party. Hen higher than the minious like Talal, Nihal, & Danyal are doing ‘excellent’ work in the cause of making Mian Sahib life-time Ruler in Pakistan’s Democracy. Their diatribes against the Judiciary and the Military may have done a lot to enhance their ‘Fortune’. Mian Nawaz Sharif doesn’t pay from his pocket. But the Abbasi-headed government is at his disposal.

His new recruits from the PPP camp have surprised many. Also shocked some of them.

Farhatullah Babar has gone as far as to state that a treacherous NIGHT-RAID is in process to derail democratic order—which in the current context means Nawaz’s Mafia Rule. Raza Rabbani too has rebuked the Judiciary for its incurious into a territory that is exclusively the Parliament’s. This narrative, noble though it sounds, seeks to, in the present context, provide legitimacy to the Narrative that the Mian’s league is selling to the bewildered people of Pakistan.

If a parting of the ways has really occurred between Mian Sahib and Zardari Sahib, it will be fully clarified after the Senate Chairman election.