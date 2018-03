Have both Mian Raza Rabbani and Mr Farhatullah Babar ditched the PPP leadership in favour of Mian Nawaz Sharif’s narrative? That Farhatullah Babar stands removed from the position of Zardari Sahib’s personal spokesmanship, after his Socrates-like speech in the Senate, is a no-small indication. That Mian Nawaz Sharif’s openly stated proposal to make Raza Rabani […] Read More »