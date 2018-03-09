DON’T REGARD YOURSELF RETIRED CHANDHRY AITZAZ AHSAN—YOU HAVE A ROLE TO PLAY!

I have the privilege of having known all the three key liberal/democratic ideologues of the PPP.

My acquaintance with Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan is the longest. I fondly remember a meeting of the National Working Committee of the late Air Marshal Asghar Khan’s Tehrik-i-Istaqalal in 1979. The venue was the late ex-State Bank Governor Wazir Ali’s Residence in Lahore. Among those present alongwith the writer of this piece were: Khurshid Mahmood Qasuri, the late Abdul Hafeez Kardar, ex-Senator Faseehuddin Vardag and Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan. I remember Chaudhry Ahsan citing an example related to the late ZAB during an argument, to which the late Air Marshal had responded with a curt jibe: YOU REMAIN FASCINATED WITH BHUTTO.

“I am proud of having worked with the great man”, had been Chaudhry Aitzaz’s polite reply.

The next meeting with Chaudhry Aitzaz I remember was in a journey from Lahore to Islamabad. We were seated together. That was the period when the Soviet Union was going through Glasnost under Gorbachev. We got engaged in a discussion about Gorbachev’s bestseller Prestroika, and I remember Chaudhry’s statement: THE WORLD IS CHANGING. AND PAKISTAN IS A PART OF THIS WORLD.

I handled the PPP’s election campaign in the media in 1988, and had an opportunity to interact with him. My next meeting with him in the company of Munnoo Bhai was when he was Minister of Interior. I found him so ‘non-ministerly’ that I couldn’t help developing a liking for him despite our ‘ideological distance’. The same kind of liking I was to develop for Farhatullah Babar when I had to interact with him soon after BB formed her second government in September 1993. In this government Hussain Haqqani was made Special Assistant Information. Farhatullah Babar initially was his deputy, but when HH took over as Federal Secretary for Information, Farhatullah Babar became Special Assistant. Since then he has been my friend though we don’t meet frequently. Raza Rabbani came to be known to me when in the late months of 2002 he was instructed by BB Sahiba from Dubai, to coordinate with me in conducting the Advertising Campaign of the PPP in the General Elections. Raza Rabbani used to come to my office in the late evening/night hours, and we used to discuss the themes, slogans and copy texts of the advertisements. I found him amiable, likable and reasonably intelligent.

Despite my parting of the ways with Zardari Sahib’s PPP, I have never ceased liking these three stalwarts of BB’s party. Precisely why I was shocked and stunned at the way the two, in their speeches in the Senate on March 6, 2018, chose to identify themselves with Mian Nawaz Sharif’s narrative and to provide direct support to the ex-Prime Minister and his daughter in their war against the Judiciary of Pakistan.

In contrast, Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsain in his last address in the Parliament, without abandoning his pro-democracy stance, lashed out at Mian Sahib, his daughter and their cronies for their ugly assaults on the JUDGES, and the Judiciary.

I think Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan has lived upto the expectations of those who admire him for his wit, his courage, his intellect and his amiability.

DON’T REGARD YOURSELF RETIRED CHAUDHRY AITZAZ AHSAN— YOU HAVE A ROLE TO PLAY.