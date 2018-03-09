Women are proving their abilities and excelling in all fields: Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, March 9: Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Friday said, Pakistani women have extraordinary talent, who are proving their abilities and excelling in all fields. He made these remarks while addressing the ceremony organized by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration in connection with International women day 2018 to celebrate the achievements of women in fields of life. Chief Commissioner ICT Mr. Aftab Akbar Durrani and Director industries and labour , director agriculture, additional deputy Commissioners and Other ICT officials attend the function. The minister said, Pakistani females are very talented and government was committed to extend all possible facilities to them so that they could prove their metal.

The Minister said Pakistani women is actively working in several sectors which were traditionally thought to be forte of men such armed force, professional flying etc. He was of the view that there is a need to enhance women entrepreneurship in the country for further empowerment of women emancipation in the society.

He said that history bears testimony to the fact that no country has ever progressed if half of its work force stay out of the economic process. Through notable achievements in politics, sports, media, arts, health Pakistani women have time and again proved their can take up all the challenges posed by the modern society successfully.

He said no doubt that there are many challenges that women face every day but we are committed to give them best working environment and job opportunities.He said that in our society women besides being great mothers, obedient daughters, caring wives are contributing in professional fields as well.

He appreciated ICT for organizing colorful event in which students of colleges performed tableaus and on national songs, free medical camps and women from various walks of life participated. He appreciated the successful women development programme of ICT and the effective role IESSI is playing in providing health facilities to labourers. He also appreciated the role of lady health workers especially in polio campaign.-PR