Rabbani terms Benazir ‘political mother’, urges to avoid confrontation

ISLAMABAD, March 9: : In his farewell speech as Senate chairman, Raza Rabbani stated that he never compromised supremacy of Constitution writ of law during his tenure in the upper house of the parliament.

While terming late Benazir Bhutto as his political mother, Rabbani apprised senators that he started his political career as a common political worker.

Rabbani was all praise for senators who made it possible to run the house in accordingly.

“I took oath as Senate chairman on 12th of March, 2015 and declared assets in the very first session of the senate”, Rabbani said while warning all state-institutions to get away with ego in a bid to avoid confrontation. NNI