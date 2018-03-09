People can criticise all they want, it doesn’t bother me: CJP

LAHORE, March 9: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar said that people may call him ‘an over-concerned oldie’ but he does not pay heed to such criticism.

Justice Saqib Nisar made these remarks while presiding over the hearing of a suo-moto notice case related to fee hike in medical colleges in Supreme Court’s Lahore registry on Friday.

The CJP said in his comments that he had addressed a large number of public issues and that the Supreme Court will give independent time to each case. “Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) needs to be updated” the CJP noted.

“Education can turn into a business but the faculty of medicine should be spared.”

The CJP further added that the fees should be under control. He said that Dr Nadeem Zafar had informed him that some of the doctors could not even check the blood pressure. “Who is responsible for the death of five children on Thursday? asked the CJP, “I doubt whether your inquiry into the matter states that the children died just because of sunlight” he added.

Talking about how people sometimes mock him and call him Baba Rehmatay he said, “Let me make it clear how I earned the title of a Baba “an over-concerned oldie”. It traces back to Ashfaq Ahmed and Baba is the one who facilitates people.”

The court later issued audit orders to Chartered Forum of the medical colleges said that the colleges will bear all the expenses of the Chartered Accountants too.-Agencies