Shoe hurled at former PM Nawaz Sharif in Lahore

LAHORE, March 11: Taking lead from recent incidents of political mischief, a former seminary student on Sunday hurled a shoe at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

The shoe was thrown at the former premier during an event at Jamia Naeemia seminary in Garhi Shahu here.

As the supreme leader of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) took over the dais to deliver a speech, the shoe-thrower approached the stage and hurled the shoe at him, which hit Sharif on his chest.

Soon after the incident, the seminary administration detained the attacker before handing him over to the police.

According to police officials, the attacker was beaten up by a group of students and seminary staff after the incident and shifted to hospital for medical assistance.

They identified him as Talha Munawar, a former student of the seminary.

Sharif, however, delivered a brief speech after the incident.

The former premier said there is a dire need for cooperation among political, social and religious circles to make Pakistan a better place to live.

On the occasion, he called for collective efforts to achieve the destination of progress and prosperity of country.-Agencies