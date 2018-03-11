Pakistan warns India of harassing diplomats and their families living in Delhi High Commission

Pakistan may pull out diplomats and families from Delhi

ISLAMABAD, March 11: Pakistan has warned India of harassing diplomats and their families living in the Delhi High Commission.

Diplomatic sources said that the matter was taken up with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad and the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

According to the report, Islamabad has warned that it will pull out its diplomats and their families if the “intimidation” is not put to an end.

The diplomatic source was further quoted as claiming that children of Pakistan’s deputy high commissioner were stopped and harassed while they were going to school.He further alleged that members of diplomatic were being abused during their movement in public.

A senior diplomat from Pakistan was also harassed while moving in the national capital, said the report. Besides, the report also cited a number of alleged accidents of vehicles belonging to the Pakistani High Commission. – DNA