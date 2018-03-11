PTI and PPP announce support for Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate Chairman

Bilawal says PPP will field Saleem Mandviwalla for Deputy Chairman seat

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Sunday announced its support for Sadiq Sanjrani, an independent Senator-elect from Balochistan, for the slot of Senate chairman.

Speaking to media here, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that it would field Saleem Mandviwalla for the deputy chairman seat in the election scheduled to take place on Monday.

Earlier, the PPP and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had given Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo the authority to bringforth a joint candidate for the slots with the help of newly-elected independent senators from Balochistan.

The PTI also thrown its weight behind Sanjrani.

Chief minister of Balochistan, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, held a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence earlier on Sunday along with independent senators from the province.

Following the meeting, the PTI spokesperson informed the media that the party would support Sanjrani for Senate Chairman.

Sanjrani is also said to have the support of independent senators elected from Balochistan and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Earlier, PTI Chairman, Imran Khan has announced support for Sadiq Sanjrani for the slot of Senate Chairman. – Agencies