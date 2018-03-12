PAF Chief awarded highest military award of U.S Armed forces

ISLAMABAD, March 12: Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman was awarded with the highest military award of US armed forces, Legion of Merit. It was the first time that the award was given to any foreign military high official.

The military award was presented by Commander U.S. Air Forces Central Command Lt. Gen. Jeffrey L. Harrigian in a simple but impressive ceremony at Air headquarters in Islamabad on Monday.

The award has been conferred on the Air Chief in recognition of his leadership, sagacity, demonstration of unwavering dedication to ensure regional as well as global peace and stability.

During the ceremony, Chief of Staff US Air Force lauded PAF Air Chief’s strong commitment in fight against terrorism and tireless advocacy for the advancement of Pakistan Air Force capabilities.-Sabah