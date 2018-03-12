Chief of S African Army acknowledges sacrifices of Pak Army in fight against terrorism

RAWALPINDI, March 12: Lieutenant General Lindile Yam, Chief of South African Army called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday at General Headquarters (GHQ). According to ISPR, upon arrival the visiting dignitary was given guard of hounor who laid floral wreath at shuhda monument. South African Army chief was given briefing on Pakistan’s contributions towards regional peace. The visiting dignitary acknowledged the sacrifices and achievements of Pakistan Army in fight against terrorism. Both agreed on enhancing mutual defence relations.-Sabah