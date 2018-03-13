Loot and plunder of previous rulers created the sense of deprivation among the youth: Pervez Khattak

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has said that the loot and plunder of the previous rulers and politicization of institutions created the sense of deprivation among the youth. The misrule in the past led to the brain drain adding that PTI’s government was investing on human development for secure future of the nation.

He was addressing the annual day function of Quaid-e-Azam group of schools and colleges at Zaida Swabi today. He also addressed a joining public gathering at Jhanda where MPA Meraj Hamyaun Khan joined PTI. Speaker Provincial Assembly Asad Qaiser, MNA Aqibullah Khan, Meraj Humayun and other local leadership addressed the gathering.

The Chief Minister in his address welcomed Meraj Humayun, her family members and dozens of workers to the fold of PTI and appreciated Meraj Humayun for her devoted contribution for legislations in the province. Pervez Khattak took credit for the depoliticization of educational and other institutions and restored the confidence of the people in these institutions adding that his government introduced English medium right from primary in order to enable the poor to compete with the rich in the society. He said his government recruited 50 Thousand teachers on merit in the public sector schools, ensured the presence of staff and teachers and introduced the system of reward and punishment as his government wanted to work for the future of the nation adding that this nation needed Imran Khan to lead it to the height of the high. – PR