Our foreign policy is in the doldrums

Pakistan today stands isolated in the world community like a pariah, as never before. New Delhi must be laughing up its sleeve over the grown and growing isolation of Islamabad in the domain of foreign affairs.

Time was when a majority of the middle eastern Muslim countries preferred Pakistan over India. Today reverse is the case. The Indian diplomats and businessmen who have been working overtime during the past couple of years have succeeded in making inroads into many Muslim countries. The inauguration ceremony of a Hindu temple in the UAE recently which was participated in by leading Hindu and local Muslim Sheikhs is a case in point. Riyadh too has become chummy with New Delhi in utter contrast to its former policies when it had spurned many overtures of India for friendship and cooperation in various fields in view of India’s excesses over hapless Kashmiris. The same goes for Iran. It has cuddled up to to India and by handing over its newly constructed seaport at Chahbahar, near Gwadar on contract to India, has created a permanent headache for us.

Indonesia is the biggest Muslim country in the world. It had all along been supporting us on Kashmir issue. No longer is the case now. When the Indonesian president visited Pakistan last year after touring India he refused to include a paragraph on Kashmir in the joint communique issued by Indonesia and Pakistan at the end of that visit. Djakarta has also stopped talking about Kashmir on the forum of the OIC where it once used to criticise India vehemently in the past over its brutalities over the Kashmiri freedom fighters. India has also mended fences with Jordan, Oman and Palestine.

The upshot of the above- mentioned arguments is that New Delhi has succeeded in its two- pronged foreign policy to a great extent . If on the one hand it has won over many friends , on the other , it has also managed to isolate us in the world community. This is certainly a far cry from the days when Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had brought heads of almost all the Muslim countries on a single table in Lahore in 1974 and when all of them stood foursquare behind us over Kashmir.

Who is responsible for this ineptitude?Foreign office or the political masters of the country who have taken away the initiative from it by excessive political interference in its working owing to any political expediency or due to lack of political acumen?