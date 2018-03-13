Shehbaz Sharif elected unopposed President of PML-N

ISLAMABAD, March 13: Chief Minister Punjab Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has been elected unopposed President of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Meanwhile Shahbaz Sharif has said that the whole world knows injustice has been done with Nawaz Sharif, adding that he is hopeful that the day will come when justice will be done with Nawaz Sharif. Shahbaz said we will have to play our role for the continuity of the democratic process in the country. He said that Niazi and Zardari jointly could not win from PML-N. Mian Shahbaz Sharif was recently elected as Acting President of the party by the Central Working Committee following disqualification of the party President Mian Nawaz Sharif. Mian Shahbaz Sharif was elected as President at the Central General Council meeting of the party at Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad on Tuesday. Eight nomination papers were filed by party leaders representing Federal Capital, four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan nominating Shahbaz Sharif for the office of the President. While addressing the General Council meeting after his election, Mian Shahbaz Sharif called for removing hurdles in the way of political process. He said we all have to play our role in ensuring continuity of the democratic process and holding of free, fair and transparent elections. The new President of PML-N said there are great challenges ahead but expressed the confidence that he would be able to tackle them with the support of the party and the masses. He said there is need to ensure dispensation of justice and bridge the yawning gap between the rich and the poor. Shahbaz Sharif paid tributes to the leadership qualities of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and said he would seek guidance from him in the discharge of his responsibilities. – Sabah