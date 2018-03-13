Leader of the Opposition in Senate is PTI’s right: PTI

LAHORE, March 13: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has upped maneuvering for securing Senate Opposition Leader position after its backing led to opposition’s win in the Senate on Monday.

PTI has deputed Azam Swati the task of reaching out to opposition parties for something it considers its right.

“Only PTI can fill the opposition gap in Senate,” said Fawad Chaudhry, PTI spokesperson, “will contact all opposition factions in this matter.”

In the election of Chairman Senate on Monday, PTI played a decisive role in beating PML-N candidate Raja Zafar-ul-Haq by supporting independent candidate from Balochistan, Sadiq Sanjrani. -NNI