SC indicts Daniyal Aziz in contempt case

ISLAMABAD, March 13: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has indicted Federal Minister for Privatisation Daniyal Aziz in contempt of court case Tuesday. He has been indicted under Article 204 of the Constitution and Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003.

The charge sheet against Daniyal Aziz was read out by Justice Mushir Alam.

The apex court stated that the minister tried to scandalize the judiciary and interfered with judicial proceedings.

On the other hand, Daniyal Aziz pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him by the Supreme Court.

The case was initiated against the minister on February 2 over his alleged anti-judiciary speeches and remarks made during television shows.

The SC bench had stated – in prima facie – Danyial Aziz has been found guilty of contempt of court as per TV recordings and newspapers’ clippings dated 9th of June-2017, 15th and 31st of Dec-2017.

In his reply submitted in the court last week, Aziz had blamed media for misrepresentation of his statements and out of context reporting.

Aziz claimed that he has always respected the courts and talked within the limits of ethical codes on sub judice cases. He said he tried neither to dishonour the constitutional institutes nor become an obstacle in the judicial process and justice. -NNI