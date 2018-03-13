CJP takes notice of distribution of development funds among MPs

Says court can impose ban on the issuance of funds prior to the elections

ISLAMABAD, March 13: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took on Tuesday notice of distribution of development funds among MNAs and MPAs of the ruling party and its allies.

While presiding over a separate case, the chief justice remarked that the court is hearing reports that development funds are being doled out by the government prior to the elections.

He questioned whether giving funds to members so close to the general elections qualifies as pre-poll rigging. He added that under what law are the funds being distributed to lawmakers. The chief justice said that the matter of these funds could not be left on the discretion of the members. Chief justice said that the court has taken notice of the development funds of the government and it is possible that court could impose ban on the issuance of the development funds prior to the elections. The court then directed the additional attorney general to inform it of the legality of the move after consulting the government.-Sabah