LET US SAY GOOD BYE TO ELECTED OLIGARCHY

It is time that a line should be drawn between Democracy and Elected Oligarchy.

Elected Oligarchy was born about eight centuries back when the ‘nobles’ or oligarchs of Britain challenged the right of the King to rule with absolute powers, without sharing his authority with anyone under the sun. The upheaval caused by this challenge resulted in Magna Carta— an agreement that led to the birth of the Parliament.

King relinquished some of his authority to the Nobility of England in the areas where local lords ruled like oligarchs. After centuries of ups and downs the concept of shared rulership evolved into the West Minister version of Parliamentary democracy which the countries of the sub-continent being former colonies of the United Kingdom adopted as a compulsory legacy. There is considerable evidence to the effect that the Quaid had huge doubts about the suitability of this form of elected oligarchy for our country which under the British rule had created a powerful class of feudals who regarded themselves servants of the Crown and masters of the local people.

Democracy which is widely defined as “Rule of the People, by the People and for the People” was born under the influence of the French Revolution, and the Doctrines like the “New Social Contract” by Rousseu and “Rights of Man” by Thomas Paine in what is known as the United States of America. Let us acknowledge the fact that the documents jointly authored by the Founding Fathers of the USA (Washington Jefferson and Madison) was the first Constitution of Modern Democracy. It was based on the Independence of the three main constitutions of the State— the Congress, the Judiciary and the Executive. The three had to act as independent institutions on the one hand, and in close coordination on the other hand. The Head of the Executive, the President, was to be elected by the direct vote of the people on the one hand, and on the basis of the electoral votes of the States on the other hand. This method of the Presidential Election was designed to ensure the participatory role of the population of each state.

Congress comprised of two houses was to be the supreme body to make LAWS. And the Judiciary was to act as the supreme interpretor and the supreme guardian of the Constitution in the deliverance of Justice.

It was this system which the Quaid had come to regard as the most suitable.

The beauty of this system was and off course is that only the Chief Executive is elected by the Direct Vote and thereafter this chief executive i.e the President picks up his team on the basis of merit from, not the congress, but the civil society.

It is tragic that in this age of Democracy when all the countries are adopting the above system in one way or the other, Pakistan remains glued to the Elected Oligarchy system in which powerful local lords get elected through money and influence with only one objective— to Make Money.

Let there be a direct vote today in which all the heads of the key parties be the candidates. Then there be a run-off poll between the Top Two, to determine who enjoys more than 50% majority. He or she should form a government of chosen technocrats. Then the Parliament be elected to modify the constitution of 1973 according to the needs of the times.

The constitution can be adopted through a referendum.