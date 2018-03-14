Role of Chairman Senate is very important for supremacy of the Parliament: President

ISLAMABAD, March 14: Newly-elected Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani called on President Mamnoon Hussain in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The President felicitated him and said role of the Chairman Senate is very important for supremacy of the Parliament.

He said Parliament is the representative of the people and its strength is strength of the democracy. The President expressed the confidence that parliamentarians would legislate for the welfare of the people to enhance trust of the masses on Parliament. Chairman Senate said he would discharge his responsibilities actively. -Sabah