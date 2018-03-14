Pakistan’s growing isolation in world community

Time was when on one call of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto the rulers of the entire Muslim world had assembled in Lahore in 1974 for a Summit conference of Leaders of Islamic countries. Today Pakistan stands isolated. Iran has been drifting away from it and it has cuddled up to India to a great extent. Saudi Arabia too, is no longer as chummy with us, as was the case once, when late King Faisal used to consult Bhutto before taking any major decision in the realm of foreign affairs.

Our foreign office has not been able to mend fences with our next door neighbour, Moscow. We used to pride ourself on China’s unstinted support to us but recently its meek support for us in the FATF has disappointed us. This world body was formed to checkmate the grown and growing menace of money laundering in the world . Let us admit that on this score our track record doesn’t make us proud at all. If Pakistan fails to come up to the FATF’s expectations in the days to come we might be put on the list of blacklisted countries which would terribly affect us economically. A vibrant and effective foreign policy is the need of the hour. One wonders how can a government, towards the fag end of its constitutional term, which is on its last legs and which is counting its days in office could be counted to deliver on issues facing the country? . Turkey, perhaps, is the only country in the Islamic world, whose friendship we can count on in the present circumstances.

Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif did a great disservice to the nation by keeping vacant the portfolio of foreign minister for good four years thus causing untold damage to the country’s foreign affairs. He himself could not give due attention to the foreign policy due to heavy burden of the office of the PM he was holding. The foreign ministership is a whole-time job.