No personal enmity with Nawaz and Zardari: Imran

JHELUM, March 14: : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Wednesday said that he has no personal enmity with political opponents Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari and that his fight is against corruption.

“I didn’t have any personal enmity with Nawaz or Zardari. Both of them took looted money abroad. Our fight is against thieves,” Imran said in an address to a gathering of PTI workers here. Continuing with his tirade against Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif, Imran said Nawaz thinks he can deceive the masses once again by electing his brother Shehbaz as PML-N president.

“Shehbaz, it is your turn now,” he said.

The PTI chief vowed to defeat “theives” and said his party will emerge victorious in the upcoming general elections.- Agencies