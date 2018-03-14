CJP laments lack of information on Pakistanis’ names in Panama and Paradise leaks

ISLAMABAD, March 14: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar regretted on Wednesday the lack of government effort in curtailing the flow of capital from the country.

The Supreme Court is hearing a suo moto case related to foreign bank accounts held by Pakistanis.

During the hearing, the chief justice remarked that nothing is known so far of the Pakistanis named in the Panama and Paradise leaks, which revealed the existence of scores of offshore companies in foreign tax-havens.

The chief justice observed further that the government could have enacted an ordinance to stem the flow of capital. A senior Federal Board of Revenue official informed the court that an amnesty scheme will be offered in this month for Pakistanis to declare their foreign assets. “If the money was sent abroad without justification then it will be disastrous for the country,” observed the chief justice. Consequently, the Supreme Court hinted at imposing a ban on opening foreign accounts. CJP Mian Saqib Nisar asked the federal government to assess whether the SC can impose a ban on opening foreign accounts or not. – Sabah