Bilour family has stood firm in war against terrorism with great sacrifices during national effort: COAS

PESHAWAR, July 12: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Peshawar and met Bilour Family to condole shahadat of Haroon Bilour.

According to ISPR, while talking to family, COAS said “Bilour family has stood firm in war against terrorism with great sacrifices during national effort. We have come a long way in our challenging journey to peace and destination isn’t far Inshallah”, we stand united against all proponents of hate and mayhem regardless of hue and colour, COAS remarked.-Sabah