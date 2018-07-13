A JOURNALIST CAN BE JUST AS DEVASTATING OR BENEFICENT TO THE SOCIETY AS A POLITICAL LEADER

The dynamics of both politics and journalism can’t but be said to have gone through a huge transformation in recent times. The two ‘fields’ i.e politics and journalism are genetically interlinked. Whatever is covered under the HEAD of Politics is covered under the Head of Journalism too.

Journalism today is not just REPORTING. Not just imparting information to the general public about events, happenings and activities in various walks of life. It is also opinion-making. Also shaping and re-shaping of ideas and thinking processes. Infact the latter function of journalism has acquired the central importance. Precisely why the names of columnists, analysts and anchorpersons are now just as well-known, as admired and as disliked as the names of the leaders of various political parties.

The rise of the Social Media also has changed the character of journalism. A status posted on the Facebook or a tweet on the Twitter has started increasingly to move into the domain of journalism. Interestingly the political leaders, in or out of government, have started relying on the Twitter to give opinions, judgments and decisions. Also interestingly the Social Media have brought the common man and the VIP at par with each other.

The question I want to raise in this context is: Shouldn’t the opinion-makers in journalism and the decision-makers in politics be put in the same category? If I can launch an “Opinion Attack” against any leader or party, why can’t an attack be launched against me? I can be just as devastating or beneficent to the Society as a political leader !