Siraj Raisani among 128 martyred in Mastung suicide blast

MUSTANG, July 13: At least 128 people including Balochistan Awami Party Leader Nawabzada Mir Siraj Raisani were martyred while about 122 others injured in a bomb attack on a corner meeting in Darin Garh area of Mastung district, officials said Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Mastung has told media that most of the injured have been admitted to Civil Hospital Mastung while those in critical condition were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta where an emergency has been declared.

The blast took place in Dareengarh area during election rally in which the politician sustained injuries.

Dozens of dead bodies have been shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta.

The security forces cordoned off the area soon after the incident and started rescue activities.

Meanwhile, Agha Umar Bungalzai, caretaker provincial home minister and brother of Siraj Raisani Lashkar Raisani have confirmed the explosion killed Raisani, who was running for a provincial seat PB-35 with Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

"Mir Siraj Raisani succumbed to wounds while he was being shifted to Quetta," Agha Umar said. He also confirmed the blast was a suicide attack.

“Mir Siraj Raisani succumbed to wounds while he was being shifted to Quetta,” Agha Umar said. He also confirmed the blast was a suicide attack.

Raisani was younger brother of former provincial chief minister Mir Aslam Raisani. Sarfraz Bugti, the former Balochistan home minister, has confirmed Siraj’s death. “My brother and dear friend Nawab Siraj Raisani is no more with us,” Bugti tweeted. The explosion comes hours after five people were killed and dozens injured when a bomb hidden inside a motorcycle detonated near Akram Khan Durrani´s convoy in Bannu. Durrani, the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) candidate, survived the attack. Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Allauddin Marri has strongly condemned the bomb attack on corner meeting. He has sought a report from Deputy Commissioner Mastung about the incident and instructed the concerned authorities to ensure immediate arrest of the elements involved in this heinous act of terrorism. He has expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the attack. President Mamnoon Hussain and caretaker Prime Minister retired Justice Nasirul Mulk have strongly condemned blast in Mastung, Balochistan. They expressed deep grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives in the blast. They directed for providing the best medical facilities to the injured. Meanwhile Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza also condemned attack on Balochistan Awami Party leader and election candidate in PB-35 Siraj Raisani in Mastung. He expressed deep grief and sorrow over death of Siraj Raisani and others in the attack. The Chief Election Commission sought report of the incident from Balochistan caretaker Chief Minister, provincial chief secretary and inspector general of police. He directed for ensuring security to all election candidates.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has strongly condemn the bomb blast in Mastung which left 128 people including Nawabzada Siraj Raisani dead and 122 others injured.-NNI