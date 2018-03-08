Sharifs creating room for a dictator: Aitzaz Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, March 8: PPP Senator Aitzaz Ahsan said on Thursday that “those attacking the higher judiciary of the country in speeches and rallies” were creating the space for a dictator to overthrow the democratic setup.

In what he himself had described as a “heartfelt speech”, Ahsan said on the floor of the Senate that the judiciary seemed to be dealing with its critics with too soft a hand.

It was veiled criticism of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, who have been on a collision course with the judiciary ever since Sharif’s disqualification from the top office last year.

Ahsan did not stop there: he threw his weight behind the army, saying he thinks Pakistan is currently embroiled in a major war.

“The army is our army,” he insisted, before criticising the PML-N and its allies for insisting that the military was interfering in state business.

“They say that the judiciary’s verdicts are penned ‘somewhere else’,” Ahsan continued. “But where are they [verdicts] written when it is your own government that is in power?” However, the senator also clarified that he “100 per cent” agrees with PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar, who had earlier this week stressed that all institutions should remain within their prescribed boundaries.

He said Babar had rightfully said that it was “frightening” when judges quote poetry in their verdicts, adding that “military personnel [too] had breached their assigned role in the Constitution when they distributed Rs1,000 [cheques to protesters] at the Faizabad sit-in.”

“It is true that each institution must operate within its limits,” Ahsan said, “but that applies to us (the parliament) as well.”

He reminded those present – it was not one of the more well-attended sessions of Senate – that “the parliament, judiciary and executive are three pillars of the state and the army is one of the arms of the executive.”-Agencies