Dalits in India

According to the Indian Constitution, India is a secular state. Article 25 and 26 of the constitution states the right to religious freedom for all and the right to form religious institutions, respectively; Article 27 states that no person is compelled to pay any special taxes on religious grounds and Article 28 prohibits religious instructions in state-funded educational institutions- it seems that the groundwork has been laid to call India a secular democracy. However, reality paints a picture completely in contrast.

With a population of over 200 million people that belong to the Dalit community in India, there seems to be a lot that the state is answerable for in terms of the hate crimes and atrocities committed against the Dalits.

Dalit, whose Sanskrit translation is “broken to pieces” or “smashed”- is a term referred to the lowest cast in the Hindu cast system. Dalits are more commonly referred to and treated as “untouchables”. Sadly enough, the Dalits remain a largely marginalized group in India, even in the 21st century and face discrimination on a massive scale and violation of their fundamental rights. There have been accounts of barbers refusing to cut the hair of a Dalit, refusal to enter temples of the upper castes, refusal to let Dalit women use the local village tap to fill water and in short, refusal to touch anything that has been in contact with a Dalit.

A report by the International Dalit Solidarity Network (IDSN) highlights the administrative issues faced by the Dalits with access to social justice systems. Atrocities and instances of violence against the Dalits have been rising over the years. “…dominant castes in India are using violence against Dalits to reinforce the hierarchical caste related power structures and suppress Dalit rights assertions and claims,” the report adds.

Moreover, Dalit children face the added threat of forced and bonded labour as well as child labour. The exploitation of the Dalits is widespread in agriculture, textile, mining to name a few, as well as in the informal sector. Reports by Harvard, among others, also identified that most child labourers in India often belong to the lower castes or minorities, which plays a key role in sustaining child labout and slavery in the country.

The only way for this community to escape this categorical marginalization and immense poverty is through education. However, Dalit children are often marginalized and face discrimination at school. Another report by the IDSN states that Dalit children are often excluded; face alienation and physical abuse across all levels of education, from primary to university level. This often causes Dalit children to drop out of school.

According to the report, teachers force children to clean classrooms, toilets and urinals on a regular basis.

Amrut Ishwarbhai is a 7-year-old from the Surendranagar District who is often forced to clean the excrement from humans and animals alike. “I collect the excrement lying near the school. The excrement of dogs and cats are collected by Valmiki (Dalit) children and thrown away. There is no toilet in the school so the human excrement lying outside the school compound is cleaned by Valmiki children. Women sit outside the school for defecation in the evening which the teachers of the school ask the Valmiki children to clean,” Amrut says.

Outside the classroom many Dalit children are forced to dispose of dead animals and accompany their parents to work and beg for food. Indu, an 11-year-old girl reiterates her struggles of having to clean up after dead animals and getting meagre pay for it in return. “I daily do cleaning and sweeping work at a Koli Patel’s house in my village. I am not paid but to survive I have to do this. In return, I am given leftover food. I go myself to get leftover food because after the death of my father my mother has become mentally unstable. In case a dog or cat dies in my village then if I am called, I go to drag the dead animals and for that I am paid 5 to 10 rupees.”

Manmohan Vaidya of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a prominent leader of the Hindu Right asserted that India is a Hindu nation and admittedly pointed out that the Hindu Right is far from endorsing true secularism and rejects it completely, claiming that it is a “Western concept”.

Moreover, while the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has made several national level statements against caste discrimination, a visible change has yet to come. The Dalits still face false charges from police and torture and custodial murder. Dalit organizations have faced their funding frozen without a just cause and there is censorship in films that discuss the issue of the caste system.

If India wants to assert itself as a secular democracy, it must start by first addressing the state-crimes it is party to based on caste discrimination. The Dalits, along with other minorities in India, are the groups that get more and more involved in the process of voting in the elections. It does not do well for India to pose itself as a secular state and fail to include a community of over 200 million and systematically oppress, violate and discriminate against them.