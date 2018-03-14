At least six, including four police personnel martyred in Raiwind explosion

LAHORE, March 14: At least four police personnel and two citizens were martyred in an explosion in the Raiwind area on the outskirts of Lahore on Wednesday evening, confirmed CCPO Lahore.

More than a dozen other people were injured in the explosion.

The explosion took place close to a police checkpost, near the vehicle of a Deputy Superintendent of police. Rescue officials said the injured were shifted to the hospital for medical aid. According to police sources, the explosion appeared to be a targeted attack on law enforcement personnel. – Agencies