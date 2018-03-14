Home / News / At least six, including four police personnel martyred in Raiwind explosion

At least six, including four police personnel martyred in Raiwind explosion

Web Desk March 14, 2018 News Comments Off on At least six, including four police personnel martyred in Raiwind explosion 44 Views

Image result for At least six, including four police personnel martyred in Raiwind explosion

LAHORE, March 14: At least four police personnel and two citizens were martyred in an explosion in the Raiwind area on the outskirts of Lahore on Wednesday evening, confirmed CCPO Lahore.
More than a dozen other people were injured in the explosion.
The explosion took place close to a police checkpost, near the vehicle of a Deputy Superintendent of police. Rescue officials said the injured were shifted to the hospital for medical aid. According to police sources, the explosion appeared to be a targeted attack on law enforcement personnel. – Agencies

About Web Desk

Check Also

Three soldiers martyred, 8 injured in terrorists’ ambush in Panjgur: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, July 14: Three soldiers were martyred and eight others injured when terrorists opened fire …

Powered by Opensky Web Solutions
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved