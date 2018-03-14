What was the reason that those from Bani Gala and Karachi all bowed down before Sanjrani: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, March 14: Former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday rejected the notion of managing the next elections in 2018 likewise the Senate elections recently from some quarters and said that the world has changed and now the situation was not the same as in the past.

During informal talk with the media persons in the accountability court on Wednesday Nawaz Sharif said that all the people are gathering at the same place and the reasons of this should come in front of masses. To a query from a journalist regarding managing of elections through the interim government, Nawaz Sharif said that the interim government can not do anything which is above the law. He asked as to what was the reason that those from Bani Gala and Karachi all bowed down before the Sanjrani of Balochistan. – Sabah