Shehbaz accuses caretaker govt of pre-poll rigging and supporting PTI

LAHORE, July 12: PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif has accused the caretaker government of pre-poll rigging and supporting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, he said that ECP has taken no action on the unjustified arrests of the workers. “We will protest while wearing black armbands if arrests were made tomorrow,” he announced.

The PML-N president said that the martial law is not visible in the neighboring countries. “As a Pakistani, I seek answer from the ECP and will forward the matter if did not get the answer,” he added.

He directed the workers to come out to welcome Nawaz Sharif. “I will lead the welcome rally tomorrow.”

Shehbaz Sharif said that Imran Khan is holding a public meeting, but section 144 has been imposed for the PML-N. “Which kind of the elections being held in which the PML-N is being pushed to the wall?” he questioned.

He said that the PML-N workers are being arrested despite the ECP orders.

The PML-N president said that there is no proof of corruption against Nawaz Sharif. -Agencies