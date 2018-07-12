General Conference and Introduction of New Board Members of the ‘Marching Bands for Peace’

ISLAMABAD, July 12: On 12th July 2018, General Conference & Introduction of New Board Members of the “Marching Bands for Peace” was held at Islamabad Club, Islamabad.

Marching Bands for Peace is an association dedicated to support and promote bands across Pakistan to encourage and foster the marching bands attaining global peace.Its vision is the idea of promoting bands as an integral part of our cultural experience.

A conference was held for the introduction of new board members and also to discuss various parameters of the association. While addressing, Major General (R )Hafiz Masroor Ahmed, Vice President Marching Bands welcomed the participants of the conference and highlighted the salients features of the conference.

Chairman, Marching Bands for PeaceDr. Saad Khan gave a detailed presentation on the types, role and significance of the Marching Bands. He also presented the aim, vision and origin of Marching Bands for Peace, the first association to promote military bands. He also gave a broad overview about the history of the bands and bands of the different countries around the globe.

Mr. Taqi Jawad Baloch gave a presentation on the “Activities of Marching Bands for Peace since 2000”. He presented the details on the events organizedunder the flagship of MB-Peace including theLahore Festival of Marching Bands 2012, Gilgit Festival of Marching Bands 2014 and Role in Revival of All Pakistan Military Bands Competition 2017. He also enlightened the participants about the projects of MB-Peace including the documentary on Marching Bands titled band bajaaur Pakistan and the first ever book on the History of Military Bands completed and sent for Publication.

Ms. Ayesha Jamilgave a presentation on the Mission Objectives and Finances of MB-Peace. She stated that the objective is to promote Bands and band music as principal instrument of promoting peace, harmony and happiness in the world.To make an online universally-accessible data base of all Bands in this world. To prepare a catalog of all uniforms used by Bands across the world and make the images available online and to organize competitions.

Mr. Mohammad Kaleem enlightened the participants about the forthcoming book: “Marching Bands” to be published by the Association and the contents of the book. He stated that the book is expected to be launched early next year.

Concluding the session Lieutenant Colonel Khalid Taimur Akram, (Retd) -Secretary General Marching Bandsextended a very hearty vote of thanks to all speakers and the participants for taking time from their respective schedules to grace the occasion. -PR