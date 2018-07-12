LHC ordered to initiate proceedings against Ex-Army Chief Gen (R) Kayani

ISLAMABAD, July 12: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar directed the Lahore High Court registrar to fix hearing for a petition filed by a retired army officer against former army chief General (Retd) Ashfaq Parvez Kayani in an alleged medical scam.

The petitioner, Lt Col (retd) Inamul Rahiem, in his petition has accused Kiyani of disbanding a legally established Armed Forces Medical Store Depot, as well as manufacturing, supplying and procuring substandard and spurious medicines.

The retired colonel moved a petition requesting the court to issue directives for a complete audit of the medicines tendered, purchased and procured by the “improperly established depots” at 27 Combined Medical Hospitals.

The SC registrar, however, returned the petition over a few objections. Later, the petitioner filed an appeal against the registrar’s decision. The CJP heard the appeal against registrar office objections. The chief justice while passing the order asked LHC registrar office to fix the matter before the court. “I am sanguine that learned court (LHC) shall decide the matter expeditiously,” he added. The order also noted that the case does not fall under the purview of Article 184(3).

The applicant made the Ministry of Defence, Gen (retd) Ashfaq Parvez Kayani and Lt-General (retd) Athar respondents in the case.

“During his [Athar’s] stay as corps commander Karachi, he came across certain medicine manufacturers and knew their business technique and after his retirement from [the] armed forces he decided to set up a business of medicines,” the petition stated.

It further added that Athar sought services from former Lt Col Naveed.-Agencies