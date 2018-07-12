Weak and powerful are equal before law: Imran Khan

LAHORE/NAROWAL, July 12: PTI chairman Imran Khan has said that the weak and the powerful are equal before the law.

Addressing public gatherings on Thursday, he said that a great society is based on the dominance of law.

“There was rule of law in the welfare state of Madina. People become free where there is dominance of law,” he maintained. “Pakistan is topsy turvy due to a small section of the society. We have to raise the weak section of the society.”

The PTI chairman said that China has pulled 700 million people from poverty. “The people say Pakistan cannot become a welfare state, but I say it can,” he added.

He said that it is a war against the money launderers sitting above.

Imran Khan challenged the PML-N to sit in the opposition. “We are waging a war against rigging and corruption,” he said.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif is happy with imprisoning of Nawaz Sharif.-Agencies