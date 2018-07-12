SC asks all departments to assist Interior Ministry for Ishaq Dar’s return

ISLAMABAD, July 12: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed all government departments to facilitate the ministry of interior in bringing back former finance minster Ishaq Dar from London to Pakistan.

A two-member bench headed by chief justice was hearing a suo moto case pertaining to former Pakistan Television (PTV) chairman Ata ul Haq Qasmi’s appointment as managing director (MD) as well as the amount of salary and perks he received in both capacities.

Chief Justice (CJ) Saqib Nisar asked the secretary of finance about Ishaq Dar’s absence from the case as he was summoned to appear before the court on July 9 within three days.

How Ishaq Dar should be brought back to the country? Chief Justice Nisar asked the Interior Ministry.

Member of the bench Justice Aijaz-ul-Ahsan inquired about the arrangements made by the government to bring Dar back.

To which, the interior ministry responded that the request to issue red warrants of Dar has been sent and the matter is under process.

What strategy does the interior ministry have in the matters related to bringing the accused back? The top judge asked while further mentioning that the former premier (Nawaz Sharif) kept meeting the accused [Ishaq Dar] in London, do we have any mechanism to bring a court’s absconder back to the country? he added.

The bench summoned the record of the summary in which salary of Ata ul Haq Qasmi was approved by the Prime Minister House.

Since when the prime minister is authorized to grant approvals to the summaries related to incomes? the bench asked.

What was the rationale behind paying monthly salary of Rs. 1.5 million to Qasmi? the chief justice questioned while observing that this case might be forwarded to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in order to probe the legality of the appointment.

However, the attorney general pleaded not to send this case to the NAB. – NNI