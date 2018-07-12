NAB Chairman promises to implement court orders

Nawaz, Maryam Arrest

Strict action would be taken against those found creating hurdles in their arrest

Shehbaz, Hamza directed to appeal the whole nation to come out of their houses to give rousing welcome to the former PM

An application has also been submitted against former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, July 12: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Thursday said that the former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz will be arrested.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the NAB chairman said that the arrest of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, who were convicted in Avenfield reference, will be ensured according to the law.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that strict action would be taken against those found creating hurdles in their arrest.

On the other hand, an application has also been submitted against former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The application submitted by the staff stated that the former minister

misused her authorities.

It further stated that Aurangzeb made properties with corruption, while PML-N media cell members were also appointed in the information department.

On Wednesday, the plan to arrest former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz had been finalized.

As many as 22 officials of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and 100 Elite Commandos will be deputed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The arrangements for the shifting of the convicts to Adiala jail through helicopter have been completed, while a letter has also been dispatched to accountability court (AC) judge Muhammad Bashir to reach Adiala jail on July 13.

On the other hand, PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz declared the July 13 even bigger than the event of forthcoming general elections.

He appealed whole nation to come out of their houses to give rousing welcome to the former PM.-Agencies