Importance of vote

It goes without saying that behind every big fortune there is a crime. In this part of the world the rulers have been exploiting their power for quite sometime now to enrich themselves more and more. Many of them now stand exposed and natural justice has come into play against them. Why don’t anybody point accusing finger towards leaders like Sardar Abdul Rab Nisthar, Khan Abdul Qaiyum Khan, Malik Mehraj Khalid, Z.A. Bhutto, Ghulam Ishaque Khan, Mohammad Khan Junejo, Dr Khan Sahib, to mention a few, who had served as Governors, Chief ministers, Presidents and prime ministers? It is only because they were above board in financial matters. These leaders were not angels .They too, had many foibles but there is no doubt, whatever, about their financial integrity which was impeccable. They didn’t use their power to buy property or transfer ill-gotten money abroad.

Some politicians say that on 25th July 2018 the grain will be separated from the chaff when the nation would go to the polls.Let us hope they are proved right. The people must heed to the voice of their conscience. They shouldn’t vote for those who don’t have a good track record. The common man today is fully aware, thanks to the free and vibrant media, of those who in the past exploited him, sometimes in the name of religion, and sometimes in the name of socialism or nationalism. If the same people or their henchmen regained power in the ensuing elections the common man shouldn’t expect any positive change in the style of government. The forces of status quo would have to be defeated to make room for those who want to bring about a revolutionary change in the living standards of the common man.