Shehbaz Sharif lashes out at Imran Khan for disgracing PML-N workers

July 13, 2018

LAHORE, July 13: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif took Imran Khan to task PTI chairman Imran Kahn for labeling PML-N workers as animals. He said humiliation of masses would not be spared.
While venting spleen at Imran Khan, PML-N president said that Imran Khan neither knew politics nor morality. He asserted Imran Khan will witness millions of PML-N workers reach Lahore airport to welcome their leader Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz Sharif is due to land in Lahore today   amid news of his arrest after conviction in Avenfield reference.
Imran Khan on Thursday called PML-N workers as donkeys supposed to welcome Nawaz Sharif. -NNI

