My first aim is construction of dams and the second is paying debt of the country:CJP

ISLAMABAD, July 13: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has said that he has two aims in his life and he will continue working on them regardless of whether he remains in his office or retires, saying that his first aim is the construction of dams and the second aim is the paying the debt of the country.

Two-member bench of the apex court on Friday conducted hearing of the case pertaining to slum houses (katchy Abadi).

Chief Justice said that those who are living in slum houses are also human and their problems should be resolved.

The court appointed Dr Babar Awan as the amicus curae of the court to inform the court about the problems.

Babar Awan said that he visited to some ‘katchy Abadis’ in Islamabad last night. Chief Justice said that he watched a video of children belonging to Bajour and his eyes watered.

Babar Awan said that this country is bestowed with many resources but there is need of good will, saying that he saw spirit of the nation first time in the war of 1965 and second time in the Shoukat Khanam donation campaign and now the third time when the small children are making queues for depositing dam funds. Chief Justice said that the residents of the katchy Abadis should be given a suitable place and they should be provided the basic facilities of life, saying that people are not finding water and residence. The court adjourned hearing of the case till August 8.-Agencies