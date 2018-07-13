Home / News / COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa condemns Mastung suicide attack

July 13, 2018

RAWALPINDI, July 13: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa has condemned the heinous suicide attack in Mastung. According to the ISPR, the COAS expressed his grief over the loss of precious lives. The COAS said that Pakistan lost a highly devoted and capable politician Siraj Raisani. He said that attempts of inimical forces to derail important democratic activity will not succeed.-Agencies

