Army Chief confirms death sentence for 12 hardcore terrorists

RAWALPINDI, July 13: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has ratified death sentences awarded to twelve hardcore terrorists, Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

The terrorists whose death sentence was confirmed by the army chief were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism, i.e. attacking Armed Forces/ Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, destruction of educational institution, telephone exchange etc and killing of innocent civilians.

They were also involved in attacking Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan Jails. On the whole, they were involved in killing of 99 persons including 7 civilians, 92 Armed Forces/Frontier Constabulary/ Police Officials and injuring 58 others. Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession. These convicts were tried by special military courts. Besides, 6 convicts have also been awarded imprisonment.Detail of each case is attached.Ghani Rehman S/O Fazal Rehman.

The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Bannu/ Dera Ismail Khan Jails, which resulted in death of 2 police officials alongwith 4 prisoners, injuries to 21 others. The convict was also involved in attacking the Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Captain Fasih Babar Amin alongwith 3 soldiers and caused injuries to 12 others. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.Abdul Ghazi S/O Sabeel Khan.

The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan which resulted in death of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Yousaf, Havildar Habib Gul, Havildar Muhammad Tahir alongwith 3 other soldiers and injuries to 2 others. The convict confessed his offence before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Zia ur Rehman S/O Peer Zada and Javid Khan S/O Noor Zada.

Both the convicts were members of proscribed organization. They were involved in killing of Major Khair Ul Haseeb (Retired), Superintendent of Police (Elite Force Bannu) and 7 other police officials. The convicts confessed their offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. They were awarded death sentence. Muhammad Zubair S/O Nawab Shah.

The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies and Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Captain Safer Khan, Assistant District Officer Karim Khan, Naib Subedar Muhammad Fayaz, Naib Subedar Fazal Wahid and 17 other soldiers. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Umar Nawaz S/O Khaliq ur Rehman.

The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Subedar Said Karim, Subedar Shoukat, Naib Subedar Akhtar Munir, 11 other soldiers, 2 civilians and injuries to 16 others. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Sajid Khan S/O Sher Rehman.

The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Subedar Janas Khan, Naib Subedar Kamran Khan, Havildar Sajid Khan alongwith 8 other soldiers and injuries to 2 other soldiers. The convict was also involved in destruction of telephone exchange and an educational institution. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence. Haibat Khan S/O Nadar Khan. The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan which resulted in death of Naib Subedar Ali Amir, Havildar Badshah Khan alongwith 13 other soldiers. He was also involved in collecting funds for the illegal activities. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Ahmed Shah S/O Lal Gul.

The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in killing of civilian Mian Mushtaq, Ex Nazim of Awami National Party, Subedar Sahib Gul Afridi and Havildar Namoos Khan (Retired). The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence

Baz Muhammad S/O Lal Said.

The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan which resulted in death of 2 soldiers. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Momeen Khan S/O Noor Haleem Shah.

The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of 3 police officials and injuries to another official as well as capture of 3 others. He was also found in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Suleman Bahadur S/O Gul Bahadur Khan. The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan as well as firing on the houses of civilians, which resulted in death of a soldier and injuries to 4 others. He was also found in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence. -DNA