Hamayun Akhtar joins PTI

ISLAMABAD, July 13: Hamayun Akhtar Abdur Rahman announced to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Friday.

He made the announcement after a meeting party senior leader Naeemul Haq.

Hamayun Akhtar Abdur Rahman expressed his confidence in the manifesto and leadership of the PTI.

He announced to run the election campaign of the PTI. “Imran Khan launched effective struggle for the future of Pakistan. The entire nation has united on the leadership of Imran Khan,” he added.

Meanwhile, PTI leaders have welcomed the decision of Hamayun Akhtar to join the PTI. “His joining will strengthen the PTI,” they added.-Agencies