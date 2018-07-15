Electricity crisis stare us in the face

There is no gainsaying the fact that we urgently need more electricity as well as water for our daily needs and any delay in getting them is going to be suicidal for us. The concern being shown by the CJP in the matter needs to be appreciated. Let us admit that those state organs whose job it is to attend to these two vital issues have proved themselves unworthy of the task with the result that the Supreme Court has to intervene. If the government which comes into power after the 25 th July elections failed to give its priority attention to the matter it is going to face soon a grave law and order problem. Make no mistake about it.

Many people have been suggesting Bhasha Dam as an alternative to Kalabagh dam but some experts say that had Bhasha been feasible, work on it would been started long ago. It is almost 40 years now that it has been under consideration . Wasn’t it the duty of the persons who ruled the roost in the country during the last four decades to have taken the common man of this country into confidence as to what is the hitch which is not allowing this much tom-tommed project to take off?

POSTSCRIPT . Brazil, Germany, Argentina, Portugal and Spain, to mention a few, were hot favourites either to win the World football tournament held in Russia or be number second or third but none of them could reach even the quarter final stage. France, England and Belgium certainly performed much better than them. The football fans would now have to wait till 2022 when the next world football tournament would take place in Qatar. Italy was also conspicuous by its absence from this world tournament . Let us hope it qualifies for the next world football tournament as it had been world champion for a couple of times in the past.