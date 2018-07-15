PM directs to provide foolproof security to candidates, political gatherings

QUETTA, July 15: Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk has directed for all possible measures to ensure security of the candidates and the public participating in political rallies and corner meetings for Election 2018. He made these remarks while chairing a meeting of Law and Order in Quetta on Sunday. Strongly condemning recent terrorist incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, the prime minister stressed upon the need for taking political leadership on board about the security arrangements and to secure their cooperation in order to avoid any untoward incident.

Nasirul Mulk also said that a public awareness campaign should be launched immediately, in coordination with all concerned stakeholders, to sensitize general public about the need to strictly adhere to security SOPs.

The meeting reviewed overall law and order situation in the province in general and in the wake of Mastung tragedy in particular. The Balochistan chief secretary briefed the meeting about the arrangements being made for peaceful and smooth conduct of the General Elections 2018 in the province.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of the armed forces and the civil administration for timely evacuation of the injured of the Mastung tragedy and saving precious lives. -Agencies